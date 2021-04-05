Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.9% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $32.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,193.63. The stock had a trading volume of 62,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,724. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,930.02 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,121.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,169.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,929.19.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.