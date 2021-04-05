Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 6.0% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $45.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,206.28. 92,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,121.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,169.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,930.02 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,929.19.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

