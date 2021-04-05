Ambrosus Price Reaches $0.11 (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $17.70 million and $9.56 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

Get Ambrosus alerts:

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 706,106,353 coins and its circulating supply is 168,564,383 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.