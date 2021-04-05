AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down to $9.36

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $9.05. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 277,622 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMC shares. MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,294 shares in the company, valued at $936,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $490,587.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,473,324 shares of company stock valued at $536,584,964 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 9.5% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 192,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 66,810 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2,878.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 601,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 581,293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,164 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 51,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

