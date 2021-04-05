AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Upgraded by B. Riley to Buy

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $20.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 20,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,473,324 shares of company stock valued at $536,584,964 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 9.5% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 192,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 66,810 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 2,878.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 601,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 581,293 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 51,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

