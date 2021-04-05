AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Down to $53.56

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.56, but opened at $52.29. AMC Networks shares last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 6,654 shares.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.93.
The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60.
In other news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,801 shares of company stock worth $1,479,658 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in AMC Networks by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.
AMC Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCX)
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.
