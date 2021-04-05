AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Down to $53.56

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.56, but opened at $52.29. AMC Networks shares last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 6,654 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. AMC Networks’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,801 shares of company stock worth $1,479,658 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in AMC Networks by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

