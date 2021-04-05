Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 147.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,912 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 150,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,520 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 230,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 92,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $72.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 34.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. Citigroup upped their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

