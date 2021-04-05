AMEPAY 1-Day Volume Tops $1.14 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $17.31 million and $1.14 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY token can now be bought for about $0.0692 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00074230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.25 or 0.00299866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00097806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.07 or 0.00780022 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00029178 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00017404 BTC.

AMEPAY Token Profile

AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

