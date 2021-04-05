American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,872 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 717,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 276,165 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,647,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE AXL opened at $9.80 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXL. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.