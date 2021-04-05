American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

ACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $163,849,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $59,528,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth about $48,233,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,218,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,109,000 after buying an additional 714,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,724,000 after buying an additional 429,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,877. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

