American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,631 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.57% of American Finance Trust worth $12,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFIN. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $9.87 on Monday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

