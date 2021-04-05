American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in American International Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $46.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.