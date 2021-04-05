American International Group Inc. Purchases 2,231 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $55.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 59,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $3,836,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 76,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $5,488,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,526 shares of company stock valued at $22,488,244. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

