American International Group Inc. Purchases 91,510 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 263.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,510 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Heritage Commerce worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBK opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTBK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

