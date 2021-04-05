American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Holdings Cut by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,205,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,316 shares during the period. American National Group accounts for 27.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 41.68% of American National Group worth $1,077,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American National Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 1,222.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of American National Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,646,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 144,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,842,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American National Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $108.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.93 and a twelve month high of $116.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

