American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Get American Well alerts:

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,052,252.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,169,346 shares of company stock valued at $57,074,369 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at $452,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at $572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Well in the third quarter valued at $1,186,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in American Well in the third quarter valued at $54,049,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in American Well in the third quarter valued at $20,118,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMWL opened at $18.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. American Well has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Well will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.