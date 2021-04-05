AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stake Lessened by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,111,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 189,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $115.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,244. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.39.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,141 shares of company stock worth $6,848,609 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.