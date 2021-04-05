Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley Sells 7,500 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of FOLD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.94. 2,334,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The firm had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,431,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.
