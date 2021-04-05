Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell Sells 10,514 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $105,455.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,391.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FOLD stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. 2,334,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213,033. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

