Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.18

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 61983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

Several analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,801,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,185.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $1,513,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,166.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,332 shares of company stock worth $5,952,964. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

