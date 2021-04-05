Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.24. Amphenol reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $67.05 on Monday. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

