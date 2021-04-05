Ampleforth Price Tops $0.95 on Major Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $206.47 million and $10.17 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001589 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 334,936,628 coins and its circulating supply is 217,137,831 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

