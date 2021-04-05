Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 118,098 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,098 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Retail Properties of America worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 122.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 43,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 49.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 903,407 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 17.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 206,575 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,247,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPAI stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RPAI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

