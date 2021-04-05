Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,230 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,895,145.56. Insiders sold a total of 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304 in the last 90 days. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CWST opened at $65.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 84.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average is $59.51.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWST. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

