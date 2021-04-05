Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,693 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,588,000 after purchasing an additional 59,147 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,815,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.95.

EPRT opened at $23.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $25.22.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

