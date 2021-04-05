Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 107,681 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 2,822.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,681 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 1,680.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the third quarter worth about $141,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of News in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch acquired 115,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,984,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.68. News Co. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

