Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,297 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 338,119 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Cormark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.51.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $32.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.