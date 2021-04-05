Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,502 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

NYSE:SRC opened at $43.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.06 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.