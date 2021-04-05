Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,561 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JLL opened at $184.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.68 and a 200-day moving average of $141.63. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $186.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

