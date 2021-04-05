Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 117.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

CBSH opened at $77.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.50.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $2,007,743.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,065,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $723,103.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at $7,119,397.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

