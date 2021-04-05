Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,897. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HR opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $34.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.303 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

