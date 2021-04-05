Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 1,104.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 87,920 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of HollyFrontier worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,190 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,802 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $19,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors cut HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

HFC stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.