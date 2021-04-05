Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,843 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $2,807,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,603,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $932,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $17.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

