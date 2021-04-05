Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,556 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of SITE Centers worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,795,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 159,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 150,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 318,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. Research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

SITC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

