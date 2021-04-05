Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,271 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,732 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 633,844 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 513,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 74,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 416,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,199 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.91 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $490,381.65. Insiders have sold 114,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,820 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

