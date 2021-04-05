Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,629 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KSS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSS opened at $58.31 on Monday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

