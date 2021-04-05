Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 482.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSV. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $153.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.79. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $158.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.46 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.14%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

