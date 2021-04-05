Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,074 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 592.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 111,412 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after buying an additional 1,001,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

