Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $163,118,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,323 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,678 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $73,233,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,220,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,172 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

DT stock opened at $49.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,696.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $2,365,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 878,595 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,370.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,900 shares of company stock worth $11,789,422. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

