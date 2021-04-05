Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. FMR LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 12,192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,273,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $49.08 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEN shares. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

