Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.66 Million Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,615 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of TPI Composites worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after acquiring an additional 590,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 31,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPIC shares. UBS Group cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.36 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $182,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $53,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at $411,130.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

