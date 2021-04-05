Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $57.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.61.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

