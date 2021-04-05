Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,504,000 after buying an additional 548,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,857,000 after buying an additional 2,237,331 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,906,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,112 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,269,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,523,000 after purchasing an additional 298,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,774,000 after purchasing an additional 528,777 shares during the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEPC opened at $46.94 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.304 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

BEPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

