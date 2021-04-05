Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 101,430 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 11,409.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,430 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Resideo Technologies worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 106.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.85 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

