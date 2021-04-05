Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 126,521 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 1,385.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,521 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 426.4% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $18.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

