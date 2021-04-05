Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,334 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 229,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth $231,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIL opened at $31.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

