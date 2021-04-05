Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

J stock opened at $129.95 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.17 and a twelve month high of $131.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.08 and a 200 day moving average of $107.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

