Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 36,107 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YPF. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 15.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on YPF. Santander lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.68.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $4.24 on Monday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

