Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

IRT stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.