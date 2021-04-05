Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245,783 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of Broadwind worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 4,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadwind alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BWEN shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

BWEN stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.02 million, a P/E ratio of -103.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06. Broadwind, Inc. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. Research analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.